Planned Parenthood is in danger

Women need to know what they can do to help themselves and each other as House Republicans and President Trump make efforts to reduce funding for Planned Parenthood.

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced in early January that he and other Republicans will continue their efforts to defund Planned Parenthood—one of Trump’s campaign promises that pleased pro-life voters. The plan is to re-do the budget and cut federal tax dollars to Planned Parenthood in favor of federal community health centers.

However, if Planned Parenthood is already helping women, why would the money be better suited in the hands of other clinics?

On Jan. 20, 2017, Texas removed Planned Parenthood from the state’s Medicaid program, meaning anyone with Medicaid will not be able to use benefits through a Planned Parenthood clinic. According to a report from the Texas Tribune, the organization used to receive $3.1 million in Medicaid funding annually, but that will all be gone by March.

However, a federal judge temporarily blocked Texas from removing Planned Parenthood from the Medicaid program until at least Feb. 21, according to the Austin Chronicle.

Planned Parenthood offers valuable resources and is vital to some women’s reproductive care. Under the Affordable Care Act, some private insurance­ companies offer birth control without copays, which is similar to handing out free condoms to men.

Women take birth control to combat premenstrual syndrome symptoms, prevent pregnancy and regulate their flow. To someone who does not deal with these issues, the severity can be lost. However, the symptoms of PMS or an irregular flow can be unbearable for many women and are often times results of a larger issue.

Perhaps House and Senate Republicans are creating these clinics because they could not provide abortions, or because they do not cater specifically to women—a group of people they have shown that they do not care about, time and time again. Either reason is pretty disturbing.

The pro-life versus pro-choice debate is more of a debate on perspective, meaning it is not really Trump’s nor Ryan’s business what women do with their bodies as a means to survive.

“Planned Parenthood is not funded directly by the federal government. What they do is provide a number of health services mainly for poor women, and then they’re reimbursed by Medicaid for those services,” said NPR host, Susan David.

For those who can afford private insurance, the issue is mute. They pay for their insurance and can often get contraception with no copay. However, not everyone is born with a silver spoon or even a middle-class spoon in his or her mouth. There is such a thing called the “lower class,” and it can be so easily forgotten.

If Trump is successful in repealing the ACA, lower-class women will not have the same access to contraception as women who can afford the bill. Even if the ACA is repealed, the GOP could remain hands-off of Planned Parenthood, but that does not seem to be the case.

Trump, Pence and the majority of House and Senate Republicans are blinded by their anti-abortion views and neglect to see that Planned Parenthood uses its funding to provide life-saving mammograms, counseling, referral services, STD testing and more.

Planned Parenthood cares for women, children and families alike, and it would be a disaster to see it stripped away.

-Katie Burrell is a mass communications sophomore