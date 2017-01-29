Men’s Basketball continues win streak in South Carolina

The Texas State Men’s Basketball team took on Coastal Carolina in Chanticleer territory, and came out on top.

Texas State owned the lead at halftime with 26-25. The game came down to the wire with eight different lead changes throughout the game.

The largest lead the Bobcats had was a three-point lead with 13:34 seconds left in the game.

Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, sealed the deal with a go ahead jumper with 15 seconds left to go—putting the Bobcats over the top 52-50.

With the game-winning basket, Pearson also grabbed the defensive rebound as time expired.

This victory improved Texas State’s record to 12-8 on the season and 5-3 (5th) in the Sun Belt Conference.

As for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers they add another loss to their record making them 9-12 on the season and 4-4 (6th) in the conference.

This game is the first of a three road game campaign.

The Bobcats shot overall at 33.9% (19-56) from the field and 18.2% (4-22) from behind the arch.

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, lead the way with 18 points on the night. Finishing with one assist, seven rebounds and four steals.

Pearson and Ojai Black, senior guard, scored nine for the night.

Pearson also recorded one assist and seven rebounds. Black shot perfect from the field finishing the game 4-4.

Bobby Conley, senior guard, and Immanuel King, junior forward, were also key players in the match racking up seven points each.

Another key component for the Texas State’s win was with 21 points that were capitalized off of Coastal Carolina’s 18 turnovers.

Texas State also came up with six fast break points, as well as the defense not allowing any points off of a fast break.

Next up for the Bobcats is Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina, on Jan. 30. Tip off is at 6 pm and will be televised on ESPN3.