The Scene Jan. 28-30

Texas State Quidditch team to compete in tournament

The Texas State Quidditch team will face challengers from across the nation in the fifth annual Diamond Cup tournament. The event will take place 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 on the West Campus Fields on the right of the Student Recreation Center.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Harry Potter gear in support of their favorite houses.

Opening reception for gallery exhibitions

A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 28 on the second floor of the Joann Cole Mitte building to celebrate the opening of three different exhibitions.

The concurrent exhibitions are “Pretend This is a Trap” by Joey Fauerso, “Black Gold: Field Notes” by Jason Reed and a group show curated by Leslie Moody Castro called “An Adventure in the Sun.”

The exhibitions will be available from Jan. 30 to Feb. 19.

Magician Edd Fairman to perform at George’s

Students can enjoy a free performance by comedic magician Edd Fairman from 8-9:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at George’s. Edd Fairman will bring his blend of comedy and non-traditional magic for a unique and interactive show.

Fairman was recently named “Magician of the Year” by the Chicago Wizards Club.

Register for Bobcat Build

Students interested in participating in the 15th annual Bobcat Build can begin registering for the event Jan. 30.

Bobcat Build is an annual community service event that aims to benefit the San Marcos community. Students can register alone or with a student organization. The event will take place April 1.

For more information visit www.bobcatbuild.txstate.edu or call Grisell Perez-Carey at 512-245-3219.

Student Center hosts life-size game night

The Student Association for Campus Activities will host a life-size game night from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the LBJ Student Center Patio and Amphitheatre. Admission is free for the Texas State community.

The event is part of Texas State’s “Weeks of Welcome.” For more information, contact Alicia Hector at 512-245-8263.