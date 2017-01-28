The Pulse Jan. 28-30

Free medical care day

Seton and community partners have teamed up to help Hays residents get free healthcare, according to Corridor News.

This will be a day of free medical services for those families who can’t get it easily.

This event will be held Jan. 28 at the Seton Medical Center Hays in Kyle.

Local Amazon facility provides over 3,000 jobs

The San Marcos Amazon facility estimated it would bring 1,000 jobs in the first year, according to Corridor News.

After five months, the company has exceeded expectations by hiring over 3,000 permanent employees.

This peak in job opportunities locally has helped the city grow.

Dance company relocates

Swing Time Dance Company owner Yolanda Sawyer decided to move her dance studio to another suite.

Swing Time Dance Company has been moved to 101 Uhland Road, Ste. 206 as of Nov. 2016.

Sawyer provides swing, country western, Latin and ballroom dancing, according to Community Impact.

New Massage Salon Downtown

A new massage salon has opened in downtown San Marcos.

Sobar Massage opened in mid-January and is owned by Liz Urbizu. Sobar Massage is located on 120 W. Hopkins St. and provides many relaxing massages.

For more information, visit the website by clicking here.

Commission celebrates local namesake

The Hays County Commissioners Court and Hays County Historical Commission celebrated the county’s bicentennial birthday of its name Jan. 24, according to Corridor News.

Hays County was named after Col. John Coffee Hays. He was born in Tennessee and came to Texas where he joined the Ranger Company and fought for Texas’ independence from Mexico in 1836.