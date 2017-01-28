Sports Jan. 28-30

Baseball preseason luncheon

The Texas State Baseball team will hold its annual preseason media luncheon Feb. 15 to kick off the 2017 season. The media will get an inside look with the coaches and players as they prepare for their first opponent, Purdue University. The luncheon will be held in the Warren Room inside the South End Zone Football Complex.

Women’s basketball gets fourth straight win

The Texas State Women’s Basketball team defeated Appalachian State with a score of 53-37. The Bobcats improve to 10-9 overall and are now 5-3 in the Sun Belt Conference, sitting in fifth place. This was the fourth straight win for Texas State. The team will continue conference play on Saturday against Coastal Carolina with tipoff at noon.

Volleyball begins spring workouts

The Volleyball team began its spring workouts in preparation for the upcoming 2017 season. Along with workouts, the Bobcats welcome two newcomers to the team. Halee Brewer and Effie Zielinski, middle blockers, are All-American players who will begin their Bobcat careers in the upcoming season.

Women’s basketball weekly podcast released

In the weekly episode of Above The Rim: Texas State Women’s Basketball, broadcasters talk about the Bobcats’ recent home and upcoming away games. Head Coach Zenarae Antoine is also featured in the podcast as she discusses her team this season.

Men’s basketball continues season on the road

The Texas State Men’s Basketball team heads on the road to compete away for the next three games of the season. First up, the team travels to South Carolina on Saturday to play Coastal Carolina for the second time this season. Two days later, the Bobcats head to North Carolina to play Appalachian State, then come back to Texas for a Saturday game against UT Arlington.