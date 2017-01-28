Business Jan. 28-30

Bakery hosts a Valentine’s event

With Valentine’s Day being just around the corner, Root Cellar Bakery & Catering Co. is hosting an event for San Marcos residents to enjoy songs and desserts on Feb. 13.

The company is inviting local artist Grant Ewing to perform and presenting a Valentine’s Homemade Dessert Bar. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a $10 entrance fee.

New coffee shops coming to San Marcos

San Marcos residents and coffee connoisseurs can expect to see a new café, Summermoon Coffee, hit the area in two places within this year.

The locations will be located on Springtown Way and Chestnut Street. Co-owner Justin Terry estimates the opening of Chestnut Street to be in April, and Springtown Way in the fall.