A look at the upcoming baseball season

It’s almost that time of the year again for the lights to shine over Bobcat Ballpark, and the Texas State men’s baseball team is preparing for yet another season of home runs, sliding into bases and bringing home wins.

The Bobcats ended last season with a 31-28 overall record and a conference record of 16-14. Texas State was successful at home, and struggled a bit away with an 11-11 record.

Last season also ended with a total of 322 runs, 502 hits and 49 home runs. The Bobcats finished the season with a tie for fifth place in the Sun Belt Conference.

Texas State had a successful season last year with five alumni being a part of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft. Those five players were Lucas Humpal, senior right-handed pitcher; Jonathan Hennigan, junior left-handed pitcher; Granger Studdard, junior outfield/infield; Tanner Hill, senior infield/center; and Pasquale Mazzoccoli, senior right-handed pitcher,

Humpal was selected by the Baltimore Orioles, Hennigan was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies, Studdard was selected by the Boston Red Sox, Hill was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks and Mazzoccoli was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In Texas State history, there have been a total of 58 Bobcats drafted. Since head coach, Ty Harrington, took over in 2000 he has had 43 players selected in the MLB Draft. Humpal, Hennigan, Studdard, Hill and Mazzoccoli were numbers 39-43.

While the Bobcats have lost players, the team gained 12 freshmen to add to the roster. It is made up of 47 players—which include almost every classification.

The official kick off will be on Feb. 17 in the Bobcat Ballpark for a three game series against Purdue University.

For the rest of the season, the Bobcats are scheduled to play 32 home games and 23 away games.

There are some interesting match ups that the Bobcats will face at the beginning of the season. Including the series with Oklahoma State University, University of Richmond and the season opener against Purdue University.

The first conference game the Bobcats will play is on Mar. 17 against Coastal Carolina, the defending NCAA College World Series Champions, in a three game home series.

Until then, Texas State will be competing against non-conference teams, some of which including Baylor, Alabama A&M University and Rice.

Last season, the Bobcats lost both games against Rice and are looking for a comeback win on March 15.

Another game to watch for the upcoming season is the game against Texas A&M University on March 28. The Bobcats did not match up with Texas A&M last season, and are looking to make a statement this season.

In the game against Baylor University, the Bobcats blew out the Bears with a 12-3 win in Waco. The two meet twice in the upcoming season starting on Feb. 22.

In the 55 game lineup, the Bobcats will conclude their regular season with a three game home series against the University of Texas – Arlington starting on May 18, in hopes of competing in the Sun Belt Conference Championship on May 24.