Women’s basketball gets fourth straight win

The Texas State Women’s Basketball team earned its fourth straight win against Appalachian State on Thursday.

The Bobcats beat the Mountaineers 53-37 in North Carolina. The team now improves to 10-9 in the season and 5-3 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Texas State earned their lead in the first 10 minutes of the game with 9-6.

The Mountaineers tried to compete with the Bobcats, but were held scoreless for seven minutes in the first quarter which is where Texas State capitalized its lead.

For both teams, the second quarter is where the shooting began. The Mountaineers were able to get a quick start on the Bobcats and had the lead of 14-13 for a minute.

However, it was not enough and the Bobcats quickly came back on top and scored 14 points in the second quarter coming into halftime with the lead of 23-16.

The third quarter is where the Mountaineers came alive. They outscored the Bobcats and were cutting down the lead that Texas State had against them.

The score was 34-28 entering the fourth quarter of the game, with the Mountaineers not giving up without a fight. The Bobcats quickly showed the Mountaineers what they were made of and got its lead back up.

Texas State put up 19 points in the fourth quarter of the game, shutting down any chance Appalachian State had of winning the game.

The Mountaineers put up only nine points in the fourth quarter, less than what they put up in the past two quarters.

Texas State took a 16-point game home, and answered back from the loss they took the last time these two teams met.

This was a team effort put together by Texas State, with four Bobcats getting more than five points in the game.

McKinley Bostad, sophomore guard, put up the most points with nine. Right behind Bostad was Amber Jones, junior forward, Taeler Deer and Kaitlin Walla, junior guards, who each put up eight points.

The Bobcats continue its season on the road, traveling to South Carolina on Saturday to play Coastal Carolina at noon.

The last time these two teams faced off was in the Strahan Coliseum, with the Bobcats taking a win at home with 83-62.

The Bobcats are now 5-3 in the conference and currently sit in fifth place.