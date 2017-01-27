The Scene Jan. 27

International students welcome social

Students are invited to welcome the university’s international students with the International Office and International Minds Programming Co. The free event will offer light refreshments, games and more.

Students and community members can go to the event Jan. 27 at 2-4 p.m. in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

Philosophy graduate degree information session

A graduate degree information session will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Comal Dialogue Room.

This lecture is aimed at helping students decide if and where to continue a graduate degree in philosophy. The lecture will include tips on how students can choose the right program, make their applications stand out and discover alternatives to further graduate study.

Kyle Park playing at Gruene Hall

Kyle Park went to Texas State University, but after two years, he took the money set aside for the rest of his education and recorded an album on his own record label. Park will perform at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in Gruene.

Aaron Copeland will open for Park at 8 p.m. at Texas’ oldest dance hall, Gruene Hall. General admission is $18.

Fly Coco to release EP at Kiva

Local band Fly Coco will release its EP from 9:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Jan. 27-28 at Kiva Lounge and Bar. Fly Coco is an indie rock band that typically performs at shows and concerts around the city.

Koe Wetzel playing at Cheatham Street

Koe Wetzel will bring a new sound to Texas rock n’ roll at Cheatham Street Warehouse.

Doors will open at 8:00 p.m. Jan. 27 and tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door. Koe Wetzel is a band from east Texas that mixes a country blend into rock n’ roll.