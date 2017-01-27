The Root Cellar Bakery invites an acoustic atmosphere

The Root Cellar Bakery ushered in a new era of music with its first offering of Acoustic Fridays. With its blend of trendy and rustic environment, the upscale coffee house has created an intimate setting for quality regional acts to unplug and let the acoustics of the venue’s wood floors and high ceilings do the work.

While the shop is known for its desserts and caffeinated beverages, owner Kyle Mylius wanted to use the downtown locale to offer an alternative to the traditional nightlife in a college town. With the addition of cocktails, select beers and wine to the menu, Root Cellar Bakery can transform from a coffee house to a hip hangout, day or night.

As a musician himself, Mylius saw the number of stages dwindling for up-and-coming artists and well-established names to perform in and around San Marcos.

“We have so much great talent and so few outlets,” Mylius said. “So when we saw some of the other venues closing, we decided we would open our doors as a venue for those artists.”

The bands will perform “stripped down” versions of songs music listeners may already be familiar with. This not only opens a new platform from which bands can be heard but also gives listeners the opportunity to hear a band play without the overpowering amplifiers.

For the inaugural event—which took place Jan. 6—Mylius searched his own ranks for talent, letting some of the bakery staff and sister company, Root Cellar Café, staff take the stage. Top billing for the event went to the indie-rock band, Those Nights, followed by Don Rich Boys, and their roots-style music with just a touch of throwback honky-tonk.

Mylius says customers can expect to hear a broad range of music, but the plan is to have acts that are a cut above your average coffeehouse open-mic night.

“We won’t be featuring one particular kind of music on our stage,” Mylius said. “We also have plans to bring in some big-name draws to the venue that we are excited about.”

While those big names are still being kept under wraps, those currently in the queue to take the stage are Canvas People and David Beck, formerly of Sons of Fathers.

Grant Ewing took the stage on the second week of performances, playing to a crowd of about 20 fans.

“It was really nice,” said Karisa Simon, house manager at the bakery, about Ewing’s performance. “It was just him and his guitar, and we had a good turnout for him.”