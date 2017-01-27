The Pulse Jan. 27

Continuous debris removal

Hays County has identified 103 sites near the Blanco River that need debris removal since the Memorial Day weekend flood in 2015, according to Community Impact.

23,709 cubic yards of debris have been removed since December.

Locations where debris is being removed will be reseeded with Hays County native tress and plants.

Free San Marcos Cinema Club event

The San Marcos Cinema Club will host a free evening of locally-made short films at 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kiva Lounge, according to the San Marcos Daily Record.

There will be a showcase of San Marcos area musicians, along with a guest appearance from Chris Perez, executive producer of “Tiramisu for Two.”

Little Free Libraries now in Kyle

Kyle has added four Little Free Libraries to city parks, according to the Hays Free Press.

Thousands of these Little Free Libraries exist across the world. The concept is to take a book and leave a book. Kyle’s Little Free Libraries will be stocked with donated books.

The libraries are strategically placed where citizens go on a day-to-day basis.

Facebook’s newest feature similar to Snapchat

Facebook just launched Facebook Stories in Ireland on iOS and Android, according to TechCrunch.

Facebook has followed in the footsteps of Snapchat and created its own version of Snapchat stories. Users will be able to share videos and photos in a slideshow that will disappear in 24 hours.

Facebook plans to bring it to more countries in the coming months.

UberEats will now deliver Olamaie’s biscuits

UberEats has teamed up with Olamaie’s to deliver its off-menu biscuits to Austin residents for breakfast and lunch, according to Austin360.

Customers will be able to order breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday via the delivery app. Lunches will be available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.