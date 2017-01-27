Sports Jan. 27

Women’s soccer adds new coach to staff

Head Coach Kat Conner announced a new addition to the coaching staff. Alex Totilo was named to the Bobcats’ coaching staff, and is bringing his knowledge to the women’s soccer team. Totilo served as a coach at St. Edward’s University, along with playing two seasons before his coaching position.

Football team will hold walk-on tryouts

The football team will hold walk-on tryouts in the spring to get some fresh faces in the 2017 season. There is a try-out meeting on Feb. 13 in the South End Zone Football Complex of Bobcat Stadium at 7 a.m. Interested players must turn in the required forms on Feb. 9 by noon.

Basketball set to play Coastal Carolina Saturday

The men’s and women’s basketball teams continue the conference season in South Carolina on Saturday. Both teams tip off against Coastal Carolina in hopes for back-to-back wins in conference play. The women’s team tips off first at noon, while the men’s team tips off at 3:30 p.m. in Chanticleer territory.

Two meets left before the Indoor Championship

The Texas State track and field team only has two regular season indoor meets to before it heads to Alabama for the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships. Last season, the men’s team brought home the title of champions; the women’s team fell just shy of first, but was still able to come in second place. The championship will be held on Feb. 20-21 at the Birmingham Crossplex in Alabama.

Softball to play big conference teams this season

The Texas State softball team will play big conference teams throughout its season. In preseason, the Bobcats will match up against Texas Tech University, University of Texas and Auburn University. Throughout the season, the Bobcats will also compete against the University of Houston, Baylor University and Texas A&M University. The countdown for the 2017 season continues with the first game played in less than a month.

Basketball team hosts college event

The San Antonio Spurs will be hosting three college spirit nights on Jan. 31, Feb. 2 and March 1. The nights will be for University of Texas, Texas State University and the University of Texas San Antonio.

Under the program, the first 250 students or alumni to order tickets from the selected universities get a Spurs hat in their school’s colors.