Headlines Jan. 27

New app designated to increase safety

Texas State is getting a new safety app called Bobcat Guardian that is addressing concerns about safety on campus.

The app creates a virtual safety profile that helps police and safety enforcement quickly respond to your location. It also allows quicker communication with law-enforcement than the traditional 911-call.

Play in Austin honors LBJ

The Texas Premier of the play about Texas State’s own Lyndon Baines Johnson, named after his legislative achievement, “The Great Society” is set to premier Jan 25. at the Zach Theatre in Austin.

The play chronicles the period of his presidency in which his most important legislative achievements took place including the Civil Rights act and the Great Society, in 1964.

The Cats Caravan hitting major cities in Texas

The Cats Caravan is set to take off this year and is going to hit Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston.

The annual alumni event is going to change the rules this year and bring along current Texas State students who have made inventions in order to show off their inventions to potential investors around the state.