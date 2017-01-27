Business Jan. 27

Chamber of commerce calls for volunteers

The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce is looking for individuals to volunteer in local businesses in a program that connects individuals with local business.

The goal of the volunteers is going to be to gather information for select businesses involved in the program to assist businesses in developing future business strategies.

City hosts neighborhood meeting

There will be a neighborhood meeting on the water and wastewater improvements planned for the Wallace Addition neighborhood hosted by the San Marcos Engineering Department. The event will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 208 Laredo Street.

The city project engineer and staff will be on hand to answer community questions and exhibits will be available for examining.

Expansion of business

The high-tech company manufacturing and R&D company RSI is set to expand in Kyle.

The firm set up operation in Kyle in 2007 and now plans to expand its business with the help of the city of Kyle Economic Development Director Diana Blank-Torres. The city is expected to provide grants to the company in exchange for job creation.

Bond elections

Bond election in San Marcos set for May 6 to propose a raise in taxes in San Marcos to benefit public utilities.

The bonds were proposed by the San Marcos Community Improvements Task Force who recommended improvements for such utilities as police, firefighting and the public library which will see improvements if the proposed bond passes.