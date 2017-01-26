The Scene Jan. 26

Writing assistance session on campus

The Writing Center will host “Write Time,” which aims to help students find motivation and time to work on their essays.

The group will meet every Monday from 12-2:30 p.m. and every Thursday from 2- 4:30 p.m. in the Writing Center in the Academic Services Building, ASBN 108.

For more information, contact Ren VanderLind at lrv16@txstate.edu.

Screening and discussion of “Starving the Beast”

“Starving the Beast,” a documentary about challenges surrounding the reform of public higher education, will be shown Jan. 26 in the Comal Dialogue Room, Comal 116. The first screening will be at 2 p.m., with a discussion beginning at 3:30 p.m. The second screening will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a discussion at 6:30 p.m.

Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion Presents: Veterans Welcome Reception

New and current student veterans are invited to attend the Veterans Welcome Reception from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 26 in Room 3-13.1 of the LBJ Student Center. Students will be able to connect with other student veterans and be informed about available resources and opportunities.

Food will be provided and prizes will be awarded.

Harry Potter doubleheader to screen at George’s

On Jan. 26, George’s will host a “TBT Movie Series” featuring Harry Potter films. “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secrets,” the first two films in the franchise, will be shown. The event will take place from 7:50-11:50 p.m.

The TBT Movie Series will eventually lead up to the screening of “Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them.”

Public library to host discussion on suicide

The San Marcos Public Library will host an open discussion for those interested in learning about what can be done to change the stigma surrounding suicide. The discussion will be led by Kelly Giesler, and will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 26.

For more information, call the library at 512-393-8200.