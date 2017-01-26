The Pulse Jan. 26

University to host The Texas Water Symposium

San Marcos is set to host the third Texas Water Symposium of the 2016-17 season, according to the Corridor News.

The Texas Water Symposium will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the LBJ Student Center Teaching Theatre. The event is free and open to anyone interested in attending.

The United Way of Hays and Caldwell receive plaque

The San Marcos CISD Board gave recognition to The United Way of Hays and Caldwell Counties this past Monday.

School Board President Clem Cantu awarded a plaque to Michelle Harper, director of The United Way of Hays and Caldwell Counties.

The school board recognized all of the organization’s contributions to the district, according to Corridor News

New ownership of local coffee shop

Elizabeth Rios, owner of Jo on the Go and Jo’s Coffeehouse, is now the owner of a third coffee shop in San Marcos.

Rios has taken ownership of coffee shop Red Bud Roasters on 169 S. LBJ Drive in San Marcos, according to Community Impact.

Rios has been the owner of this establishment since December.

Austin has lowest unemployment rate in Texas

Austin has the lowest unemployment rate in the state, according to Community Impact,

A Texas Workforce Commission report found that the Texas economy added 210,200 jobs over the year.

TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar said, “thanks to the innovation and efforts of employers in range of industries, Texas workers continue to have more opportunities to demonstrate their world-class work ethic and skills.”