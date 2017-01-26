Sports Jan. 26

Baseball and softball tickets on sale

Season tickets for the baseball and softball teams are on sale now. The baseball team has home games lined up against the University of Texas, Rice, Coastal Carolina and Texas A&M. The softball team will play Texas Tech, Baylor and Texas at home this season. The softball team will kick off the season Feb. 10 with the Centurylink Classic.

Women’s golf to start season in February

Women’s Golf will begin the spring season next month. The Bobcats will start their season with the Texas State Invitational Feb. 13-14 in New Braunfels. The last time the team competed was at the Maryb S Kauth Invitational hosted by UTSA, where the Bobcats improved each round.

Track and field team start season strong

The Texas State Track and Field team started the season at the Purple Tiger Invitational in the Carl Maddox Field House. The team recorded 37 top eight finishes, along with first place finishes from five individuals and one relay team. The Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships begin Feb. 20-21 in Alabama.

Women’s basketball defeated Louisiana

The women’s basketball team achieved its third consecutive win against Louisiana-Lafayette Jan. 21. Junior guard Taeler Deer scored a game-high of 22 points, and junior forward Ericka May had a career-high of 16 points. Texas State won 62-40 against the Ragin’ Cajuns, bringing the Bobcats to a 4-3 conference record.

Baseball team adds a dozen fresh faces

The men’s baseball team will start its season Feb. 17 with a series at home against Purdue University. Along with the new season, the Bobcats added 12 new players to the 2017 roster. With five former Bobcats selected in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft, these new freshmen may be just what the team needs to get the season started off right.