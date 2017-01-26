New person, same mistakes

People still believe that a new year will bring an end to all the problems they have faced in the previous year. While 2016 played host to the election, death of countless celebrities and birth of numerous memes, 2017 does not promise to not be any better.

Yet, people cling to the false mantra: New year, new me.

Regardless of the date on the calendar, we cannot become good people or students overnight. Do not let a year define you as a person. Getting mad at a concept of time or blaming the new year for how your year starts or ends is ridiculous, so I’ve got a story for you about a junior looking for a new start.

T’was the night before the start of the semester, and all throughout the dorm not a creature was stirring not even an RA.

Craig waited all year for the moment the dusky twilight danced between fall semester and a start of a new year and new semester at Texas State. It was time to re-define himself and get his life together. He was going to be better than he had ever been, especially since his last two years in school had not been noteworthy.

“I might have had a rough first two years, but 2017 will be my year!” said Craig as he shut his eyes the night before the first day of syllabus week.

The next morning, Craig awoke with a start. “My alarms were set to my classes from last semester,” he exclaimed as he jumped out of bed.

With no time to brush his teeth or put on fresh clothes he ran to Centennial Hall for his first class of the day.

The door of the classroom awkwardly squeaked open as Craig makes his way into the classroom. “Don’t look at me, don’t look at me, don’t look at me,” he thinks as his face turns red and the professor slides the attendance roster over to Craig.

Craig gave himself a good pat down and shook out his backpack searching for a pen. Perhaps Craig left his only pen in his last class of the previous semester, or it decided to run away in hopes of a more responsible user, but he could not find one. He turned to his nearest class mate and asked for a pen. In response to Craig’s breath, she pinched her nose, and tossed him a pen and a stick of gum.

“It’s only syllabus week and I can’t catch a break,” said Craig after his last class of the day.

Craig decided the only way to save the day was to blow off some steam at George’s. After a few games of pool, he realizes he’s out $20 and his study time.

“Well at least I can still try to look good,” Craig says as he heads to the Student Recreation Center. It seems like almost everyone on campus had the same idea as Craig however. With nowhere to train or get gains, Craig decided to bail out of his workout and instead buried his sorrow in jello.

“I guess 2017 won’t be my year after all,” Craig says as he settles into bed. “Maybe 2018 will be a better year for me.”

Using Craig as an example, you cannot rely on a new year to magically change your life and improve the direction of your life. It is up to you to set your course, not a new year. So if you want change, do something about it and really use the new year to create a new you.

– Jakob R. Rodriguez is a journalism freshman