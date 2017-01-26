Headlines Jan. 26

Texas Governor to remove sheriffs for immigration policies

In an interview with Fox News Jan. 25, Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated he and other state lawmakers will remove sheriffs from office if they fail to comply with or properly enforce federal immigration laws relating to the handling of undocumented persons.

Abbott said he would remove Travis County’s Sheriff Sally Hernandez if she does not change her policy that goes against cooperation with immigration officials, according to a press release.

Study reveals human trafficking in Texas

A recent study conducted by the University of Texas has projected that over 313,000 victims of labor and sex trafficking currently reside in the state—a fourth of whom are minors or persons under the age of 26.

This comes shortly after the attorney general’s office established a unit dedicated to combat human trafficking and involuntary servitude, according to the Statesman.

Investigation continues of Bastrop County car accident

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still investigating a car crash that occurred at 7:49 a.m. Jan. 25, which resulted in three fatalities.

According to Bastrop County authorities, the car collided with a tree at the junction of FM 2104 and Coyote Trail Lane north of Smithville, according to the Statesman.

Installation of security devices for Austin ambulances

An investigation conducted by Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services revealed two medics correctly followed protocol after their ambulances were stolen in unrelated incidents last month. Therefore, they will not be penalized.

As a result of recent ambulance theft, the agency plans to install additional security devices in vehicles, according to the Statesman.