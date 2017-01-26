Business Jan. 26

The Spot to host Superbowl watch party

The Spot Cinema Eatery & Social Haus invites community members to cheer on their favorite NFL football teams from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

Attendees will be able to watch the game on a 27-foot projector screen and will get a chance to receive giveaways. Beer specials will also be available.

Dentistry provides free care for community

In order to give back to the community, San Marcos Gentle Dental will host its fourth annual Dentistry From the Heart: For The Love of Chance event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 10.

This event is organized for those 18 and up who cannot receive dental help anywhere else. Applicants will get a chance to choose between filling, extraction or cleaning.

Radio station and art gallery put on night of festivities

San Marcos’ new volunteer-driven radio station KZSM is partnering with Dahlia Woods Gallery to create a night for the community with music and art from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26.

The event will be held at Dahlia Woods Gallery located on North LBJ Drive. Food will be provided, and all profits will go toward funding KZSM.