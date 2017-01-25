The Scene Jan. 25

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with peers

The Student Association for Campus Activities will host a celebration for the Lunar New Year.

SACA will provide free cultural activities, entertainment and refreshments from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the LBJ Student Center Patio and Amphitheater.

Spring Study Abroad Fair on campus

Students are invited to talk to representatives of different programs for information about studying, teaching, working and researching abroad.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

Reclaiming Libraries from Conflict

Visiting Cambridge, MA scholar Jeffrey B. Spurr will speak about how libraries are damaged during times of conflict.

Spurr helped revive the Iraq National Library and Archive after acts of arson during the rule of Saddam Hussein.

The free event will be held from 4-5 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Derrick Hall Center for International Studies Conference Room.

Financial expert teaches people how to do their own taxes

Financial expert David Martinez will help locals and students file taxes on their own manually or through e-file.

The San Marcos Public Library will host the event from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 25. For more information, call 512-393-8200.

Faculty Artist Series presents Caroline Steiger

Caroline Steiger, horn player, will perform in the Faculty Artist Series from 8-9 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Steiger is an active assistant professor, clinician and performer. She will perform music by Florent Schmitt, Daniel Schnyder, Karlheinz Stockhausen and Kevin Ernste. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students, senior citizens and military members.