The Pulse Jan. 25

Same-sex marriage case to be heard in Texas

The Texas Supreme Court has decided to hear a same-sex marriage case in Houston, according to KERA News.

The case will be heard nearly 19 months after same-sex marriage was legalized in the United States.

Hearings will begin March 1 in a lawsuit looking to stop same-sex spousal benefits that Houston offers its municipal employees.

Texas governor warns Austin sheriff about sanctuary cities

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned Austin’s sheriff that her jail would become the first in the state to lose taxpayer money over sanctuary cities policies, according to The Washington Times.

Abbott is threatening to cut off money unless the sheriff reverses plans to reduce working with federal immigration authorities by February.

Little Shoppe of Health closes its doors

Little Shoppe of Health closed its doors Dec. 28, according to Community Impact.

The store sold nutritional products, makeup, oral care products and other items.

The store was located at 306 N. Edward Gary St. in San Marcos.