Sports Jan. 25

Three game winning streak for women’s basketball

The Texas State women’s basketball team won its third game in a row after Saturday’s matchup against the University of Louisiana. The Bobcats beat the Ragin’ Cajuns 62-40 and before that the Bobcats won 63-50 against the University of Louisiana Monroe. After this three game winning streak, the team now has an overall record of 9-9 and a conference record of 4-3.

Softball players honored in Sun Belt Conference Preseason

The Sun Belt Conference announced the 2017 Softball Preseason All-Conference Team and Players of the Year Monday, Jan. 23. Junior pitcher Randi Rupp was named Preseason All-Conference and Preseason Pitcher of the Year. Along with Rupp, senior third baseman Corrina Liscano was named to the 15-member Preseason All-Conference Team. Texas State opens the season Feb. 11, hosting the annual CenturyLink Classic at the Bobcats Softball Stadium.

Bobcat named Field Athlete of the Week

T’Mond Johnson, sophomore thrower, was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. Johnson came out strong in the two opening meets at LSU and Texas A&M. He recorded a personal best in the shot put with a throw of 17.44 meters. The Bobcats travel to Lincoln, Nebraska Saturday, Jan. 28 to compete in the Adidas Classic.

Women’s tennis starts spring season

The Texas State women’s tennis team begins its spring season at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 against McNeese State. The next six games will be at home playing against teams such as Stephen F. Austin, UTSA, Louisiana Tech, Incarnate Word and Northwestern State.