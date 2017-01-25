Headlines Jan.25

Woman crushed by backhoe

A 19-year-old woman was killed Monday, Jan. 23 when a foreman crushed her with a backhoe bucket at a construction site in Bexar County.

According to San Antonio Express-News, Destiny Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. After family arrived, sister Rosa Rodriguez said this was not the first time the same foreman had caused Destiny Rodriguez injury by backhoe.

Man shot in Northeast San Antonio

At about 6:45 p.m. Jan. 23, a man was shot twice in the torso then found refuge in a gas station where first-responders were called.

According to San Antonio Express-News, a customer administered first aid when the victim arrived. Police say the man was shot following an argument with two others.

Austin human rights board condemns Trump, Pence

Monday, Jan. 23, the Austin Human Rights Commission moved, in an 8-2 vote, to “boycott all Trump-branded products and services…” while on city business.

According to the Austin Statesmen, this decision was made shortly after the massive women’s march that overtook downtown Austin.

Austin Women’s March Activists Continue Efforts

Just days after the women’s march that filled the streets of downtown Austin, Melissa Fiero, lead organizer of the march, says they are already making plans to continue to “motivate and activate” Texans.

According to the Austin Statesmen, local organizations plan on creating an online resource to connect “targeted” communities.

Man Killed in Rollover on 1-10

An unidentified male in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene after his white vehicle veered off the road and rolled over a fence and concrete barriers.

According to San Antonio Express-News, there was a second passenger that was transported to University Hospital in serious condition. Details on what caused the incident have not been released.