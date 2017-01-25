5 different ways to succeed this spring semester

By Amanda Heileman

Special to the Star

@busybeeamanda

Whether a freshman or recurring college veteran, welcoming a school semester can come with its challenges.

Here are some useful tips to help students manage time and work loads.

Start organized and stay organized

Dr. Margarita M. Arellano, associate vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said time management is key for student success.

“If you don’t manage your time you are not going to be successful,” Arellano said.

It can be hard for students to juggle many things, so Arellano recommends having a planner.

The middle and end of a semester can be overwhelming because multiple assignments are due concurrently.

Arellano said students should work backwards when writing in a planner to avoid missing important dates.

Breaking responsibilities down into steps can help students accomplish tasks and make them feel less overwhelmed, according to Arellano.

Use technology to your advantage

There is a wide variety of free apps available to help students.

These apps include planners, budget management systems, scholarship finders, meditations and online flash cards.

Finding one or two apps and incorporating them into a daily routine can be beneficial.

Denise Salazar, theater junior, said she uses her phone to help manage her time.

“I put a lot of reminders and events in my phone because sometimes I won’t remember,” Salazar said.

Discover a new passion

Texas State has over 370 registered student organizations.

Salazar joined a couple organizations and said it helped her stay focused on her academics..

“I got involved in a lot, so it didn’t give me time to party,” Salazar said. “I was involved in so many things, and it helped me become more responsible.”

Find your happy place

Having a set place to go study—like a coffee shop or a library—can help eliminate distractions and remain focused.

“I like to study at the library because if I study anywhere else I don’t get anything done,” Salazar said. “I don’t know what it is about the library, but it just helps me focus.”

Dr. Carl J. Van Aacken, learning lab coordinator, said the atmosphere and lack of distractions can make for a productive study time.

“Study around other people that are studying and working hard academically,” Aacken said.

Take advantage of resources

The SLAC is a resource for students at no additional cost..

Students who don’t take advantage of the SLAC are not getting their money’s worth.

“It’s like going for an all you can eat buffet and not getting all you can eat,” said Aacken.

Going into the class with better problem solving skills and a better understanding of the content are goals of the SLAC so that students are able to be successful.

Aacken said he recommends students learn about on campus resources.

“Learn about the resources here on campus,” Aacken said. “Know where the tutoring lab, the math lab, the writing lab and all the different student academic centers are here on campus.”