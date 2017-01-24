The Scene Jan. 24

Find off-campus housing at Chat ‘n Chew



Students looking for off-campus housing for the upcoming school year are invited to attend the Off-Campus Living Chat ‘N Chew from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 24. Those interested can learn about different apartment complexes and resources available to assist in finding housing.

The event will take place every Tuesday in the LBJ Mall. Free snacks will be provided.

Meadows Center offers Two-for-Tuesday special

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment is offering buy one, get one half-off tickets for their glass-bottom boat rides every Tuesday until Jan. 31. The Meadows Center is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To receive the discount, mention “Two for Tuesdays” at the kiosk. For more information, visit www.meadowscenter.txstate.edu or contact Deborah Lane at 512-245-7570.

Office of Student Diversity presents: Welcome to the Family



The Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion will host “Welcome to the Family” from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

Students will learn about different LGBTQIA organizations and on-campus resources while mingling with their peers over food and refreshments. Prizes will also be awarded.

Live music at Gruene Hall

Brock Zeman, a roots and rock ‘n’ roll singer-songwriter known for his lyrical storytelling, will host a free show at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Gruene Hall.

Mark Jungers and Josh Flowers will also take the stage.

Teen Manga and Anime Club meeting

The Teen Manga and Anime Club will meet from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 24. The club is open to ages 12-17 and happens concurrently on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the San Marcos Library, located at 625 E. Hopkins Street.

For more information, call the San Marcos Library at 512-393-8200.