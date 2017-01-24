The Pulse Jan. 24

Bingo Night to benefit animal shelter

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is hosting a Bingo Night at the Activity Center. All proceeds from the event will go toward the Mutt Strutt Guardian Angel Program, which offers adoption and treatments.

Bingo Night will be held from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets can be purchased here for $10 and any additional cards will be $5, according to Corridor News.

Award given to the Lockhart Correctional Facility

The Lockhart Correctional Facility Received a Law Enforcement Appreciation Award

from the Gary Job Corps, according to Corridor News.

The facility was given the award because of its contributions to the community.

Gary Jobs Cops center director Lonnie Hall and senior vice president John Peterson presented the award to warden James Frawner.

Local meeting scheduled for trails, sidewalks and more

The Regional Active Transportation Plan committee will begin creating blueprints for safe sidewalks, according to the Corridor News.

There will be 10 open houses in January and February to be informed about the plan. The open house will be held from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the LBJ Student Center.

City of San Marcos has jobs available

According to governmentjobs.com, there will not be tracking processes this January to help applicants find and apply for jobs easier.

As of right now, there are four government jobs available in the city of San Marcos. The jobs are Engineering Inspector, Police Officer Civil Service Entrance Examinations, Water field Manteca Supervisor and Health and Nutrition Supervisor.

Texas women marches recap

After Trump’s inauguration into the White House, women marched for their rights the next day.

The main march was in the District of Columbia but it erupted around Texas. Austin had an estimated 50,000 people in attendance last Saturday, according to the Texas Tribune.

Houston, Dallas and Amarillo joined in with estimated thousands of participants.

There were hundreds of “sister marches” around the world.