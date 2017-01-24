Sports Jan. 24

Texas State Football team shines light on new recruits

National Signing Day is a week away and the Bobcats are ready for its showcase. On Feb. 1 Head Football Coach Everett Withers and his staff preview the 2017 recruiting class and look at some highlights of the standout recruits. The event starts at 6:30 pm at Embassy Suites in San Marcos with fans looking forward to the upcoming season.

Men’s basketball team season continues on the road

The men’s basketball team looks forward to the next three road games coming off of a two game home-stand. The Bobcats travel to South Carolina on Jan. 28 to take on Coastal Carolina. The last time these two teams faced off was in San Marcos with the Chanticleers coming out on top. Tip off begins at 3:30 pm with the Bobcats looking for another win to add to conference play.

Women’s basketball looking to keep winning-streak alive

Women’s basketball looks to continue its three-game winning streak in North Carolina against Appalachian State on Jan. 24. The Bobcats have taken three consecutive wins from South Alabama, UL Monroe and UL Lafayette. Tip off for the game begins at 6 pm with the Bobcats looking to keep its winning streak alive.

Track and field travel to Nebraska for Adidas Classic

The track and field team looks to continue its indoor season on Saturday competing in the Adidas Classic. In the last meet at the Texas A&M Team Invitational, senior thrower Julie Lange set a new school record in the weight throw of 19.45 meters. Last season, both the men and women placed in the top three of the Sun Belt Indoor Championships. The Bobcats look to finish on top this season.

Softball and baseball luncheon to kick off the season

Spring ball is right around the corner for the 2017 Softball and Baseball season. The 2017 Leadoff Luncheon will take place on Wednesday at the J. Garland Warren Room in the South End Zone Complex of Bobcat Stadium starting at noon. The softball team starts its season on Feb. 10, and the Baseball team starts its season on Feb. 17 at home.