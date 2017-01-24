Men’s Basketball take win from Monroe

The Texas State Men’s Basketball team played The University of Louisiana Monroe on Monday for another win in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bobcats won 63-57 with Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, leading the way with 18 points.

The game began with the Bobcats off to a slow start letting the Warhawks hold the lead for majority of the first half.

As the first half ended, the scoreboard read 25-22 with Monroe in the lead, it was clear the Bobcats would need to step it up to get ahead and take home the win.

In the second half, Texas State came back with a stronger defense and had more attempted shots to help them gain momentum in the game.

Both teams reacted well to each other, matching every point. While the Texas State shooting percentage averaged out to 45 percent, Monroe was neck-in-neck with an overall 41 percent.

Star players of the game that helped the Bobcats on their quest for victory include Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, Bobby Conley, senior guard, and Pearson.

Their constant rebounding in the second half opened the opportunity for more attempts at the basket.

The last five minutes of the game seemed to intensify as the Warhawks worked to pull back ahead, but were not able to clinch the gap resulting in a loss.

Texas State pulled off a win against Monroe before heading on the road for the next three games. The team is now 11-8 overall, and 4-3 in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bobcats will face its next conference opponent against Coastal Carolina in South Carolina on Saturday.

The game will be broadcasted on KTSW, and 1300 the Zone. Tip off starts at 3:30 pm, with the Bobcats looking to add more wins in conference play.