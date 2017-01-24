Man dies due to self-inflicted gunshot wound

Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Springtown Way near Logan’s Roadhouse, a man was rushed to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right temple.

The San Marcos Police department responded to a call around noon from a woman requesting help to get her vehicle back from a friend who borrowed it in November of 2016. The woman repeatedly tried to contact her friend, but the man only replied with “it wouldn’t end well” and failed to return the car.

The woman warned policed he would likely be armed as she had seen him with at least two handguns in the past.

Police located the vehicle, a gray 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, and proceeded to set up surveillance and request for additional assistance. Once additional officers arrived, the occupant was given verbal commands, complying once but immediately returning to the vehicle. Once back inside the Tahoe, officers heard a single gunshot and immediately called for an ambulance.

The man passed away approximately an hour after arriving at the Medical Center. Police have confirmed the weapon used was a .380 handgun.