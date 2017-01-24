Headlines Jan. 24

Historic women’s march in Austin

An historic number of protesters marched at the Texas capitol in Austin Jan. 21 to protest the Inauguration of President Trump in solidarity with similar protests in the District of Columbia and around the world.

As many as 50,000 people marched on the capital in one of the largest protests in Texas history.

Police respond to shooting at San Antonio mall

A robbery gone wrong has resulted in 1 dead and 3 injured at the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio today as police responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:30 pm.

Shots were exchanged after a robbery of a Kay Jewelers seems to have gone wrong, according to the police report.

Texas lawmakers send letter to Muslim Texans

Texas state Rep. Kyle Biedermann, Republican from Fredericksburg, sent a letter to mosque leaders and student organizations across the state.

The purpose of the letter is a poll designed to ascertain attitudes among Muslim Texans on such issues as declaring the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. It has been criticized by interfaith organizations as “misleading and intimidating”.

Obama praises Texas State scientist

Former President Obama has awarded Texas State University Associate Professor Oleg Komogortsev with the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers for his work in cybersecurity.

The award highlights the role the government places in encouraging scientific innovation and technological progress.