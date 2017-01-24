Business Jan. 24

Local businesses prepare for land development

Land currently zoned as agriculture along the I-35 corridor in between San Marcos and Kyle is set to be re-zoned for business development.

Mayor Todd Webster of Kyle said that a public rezoning hearing will take place during the upcoming Feb. 7 city council meeting in the city council of Kyle.

Central Texas Housing Market has Record Year in 2016

A report released by the Austin board of realtors reported 2016 as a record-breaking year for Central Texas home sales.

The same report said that 2017 is on track to see home sales return to more historic averages in the Central Texas Metropolitan area. More than 29,000 single family homes were sold last year.

San Marcos Council considers development fees

In an upcoming city council meeting scheduled for Jan. 24, one item on the agenda has to do with fees related to building development.

The council will be looking at raising fees for the Permit Department, Development Division, potentially having an effect on San Marcos’ businesses and residents.

US Judge clashes with Texas attorneys over Planned Parenthood

US District Judge Sam Sparks delayed Planned Parenthood’s removal from the Texas’ Medicaid program until Feb. 21.

Judge Sparks heard arguments from states attorneys and legal defense for Planned Parenthood, with much of the debate revolving around a controversial video released by anti-abortion group Center for Medical Progress in 2015.