Funeral for alumnus Mark Hendricks

San Marcos resident and former Texas State University Spokesman Mark Hendricks’ funeral will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at the Texas State University End Zone Complex at Bobcat Football Stadium. Hendricks died at the age of 63 in San Marcos on Jan. 3.

Hendricks graduated from the university in 1981 with a degree in journalism. He worked as a reporter for the San Marcos Daily Record before beginning a 25-year career as a spokesperson for Texas State and Director of Media Relations and Publications. Hendricks retired in 2014.

Hendricks leaves behind an award-winning journalism career and a family including his wife, two children and three step children. Hendricks and his wife, Diana Finlay Hendricks, after merging their families traveled to the Florida and Texas Gulf Coasts and often frequented live music events.

Mark Hendricks and his wife adopted a dog named Barkley from PAWS animal shelter. He wrote essays of their adventures with Barkley. At his funeral, donations may be made in Mark Hendricks’ name to the PAWS Shelter in Kyle or the Center for Texas Music History at Texas State. The funeral will be held from 3-5 p.m.

The Hendricks family started a memorial webpage at markhendrickstribute.com are inviting family and friends to leave him messages. The page also features some of his work and a link to his wife’s blog where readers can learn more.