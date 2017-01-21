Women’s March on Washington

Women’s March on Washington

By Emily Sharp -
17
0
A young boy chanted during the Women's March.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Women's March on Washington
1 of 40
The march was peaceful and people were generally cheerful.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Protestors in the Women's March on Washington hold up signs as they chant and march through the streets of D.C.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
People take a break and watch the march throughout the day.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Thousands of people marched for hours in D.C.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Women, men and children all held up signs and chanted all day.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Many children also held up signs and participated in the Women's March on Washington.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Women's March on Washington started at 10 a.m. and lasted all day.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
People of all ages showed up for the march.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Lots of signs with different messages could be seen.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
People taking a break during the march would still hold up signs and join in chants.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Many parents came to the Women's March with their children.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
This sign played off a line from "Grease."
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Protests marched with the capitol and Washington Monument in the background.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
People throughout the march had caution type like banner's with "fuck off" on them wrapped around their heads.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
The knitted pink hats were all made from a knitting pattern that was posted on Facebook.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Racism, abortion, anger against Trump and women's equality were all represented on signs in the march.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
A young girl stood on a car to show her support for the Women's March.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
People from across the country came with their families to march.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
People stopped to take pictures and cheer on this young girl.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
The rainbow flag representing the LGBTQIA movement was visible throughout the march.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Many signs talked about women being in charge of their own bodies.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Even a dog was wearing the pink hat that represented the Women's March.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Make America great again and Women's March items were sold side by side on the street.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Many people held signs to support the pro-choice movement. Pro-life supporters were told not to attend the march.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Chants of "hands too small, can't build the wall" and "we need a leader, not a creepy tweeter" were heard all day.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Signs throughout the march made big statements.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Signs throughout the march made big statements.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Signs throughout the march made big statements.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Signs throughout the march made big statements.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Signs throughout the march made big statements.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Signs throughout the march made big statements.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Signs throughout the march made big statements.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
The rainbow flag representing the LGBTQIA movement was visible throughout the march.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
The statue outside the DAR had a pink hat put on her and signs around her.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
The statue outside the DAR had a pink hat put on her and signs around her.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
The rainbow flag representing the LGBTQIA movement was visible throughout the march.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
Signs throughout the march made big statements.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
All types of people and families were present at the Women's March.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
A young boy marched and chanted.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp
A young boy chanted during the Women's March.
Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

nineteen − twelve =