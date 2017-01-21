Home Gallery Women’s March on Washington GalleryHeadlinesInauguration 2017Latest Women’s March on Washington By Emily Sharp - Jan 21, 2017, 8:27 pm 17 0 A young boy chanted during the Women's March.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Women's March on Washington 1 of 40 The march was peaceful and people were generally cheerful.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Protestors in the Women's March on Washington hold up signs as they chant and march through the streets of D.C.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp People take a break and watch the march throughout the day.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Thousands of people marched for hours in D.C.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Women, men and children all held up signs and chanted all day.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Many children also held up signs and participated in the Women's March on Washington.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Women's March on Washington started at 10 a.m. and lasted all day.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp People of all ages showed up for the march.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Lots of signs with different messages could be seen.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp People taking a break during the march would still hold up signs and join in chants.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Many parents came to the Women's March with their children.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp This sign played off a line from "Grease."Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Protests marched with the capitol and Washington Monument in the background.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp People throughout the march had caution type like banner's with "fuck off" on them wrapped around their heads.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp The knitted pink hats were all made from a knitting pattern that was posted on Facebook.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Racism, abortion, anger against Trump and women's equality were all represented on signs in the march.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp A young girl stood on a car to show her support for the Women's March.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp People from across the country came with their families to march.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp People stopped to take pictures and cheer on this young girl.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp The rainbow flag representing the LGBTQIA movement was visible throughout the march.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Many signs talked about women being in charge of their own bodies.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Even a dog was wearing the pink hat that represented the Women's March.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Make America great again and Women's March items were sold side by side on the street.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Many people held signs to support the pro-choice movement. Pro-life supporters were told not to attend the march.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Chants of "hands too small, can't build the wall" and "we need a leader, not a creepy tweeter" were heard all day.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Signs throughout the march made big statements.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Signs throughout the march made big statements.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Signs throughout the march made big statements.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Signs throughout the march made big statements.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Signs throughout the march made big statements.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Signs throughout the march made big statements.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Signs throughout the march made big statements.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp The rainbow flag representing the LGBTQIA movement was visible throughout the march.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp The statue outside the DAR had a pink hat put on her and signs around her.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp The statue outside the DAR had a pink hat put on her and signs around her.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp The rainbow flag representing the LGBTQIA movement was visible throughout the march.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp Signs throughout the march made big statements.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp All types of people and families were present at the Women's March.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp A young boy marched and chanted.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp A young boy chanted during the Women's March.Photo by: Bri Watkins and Emily Sharp