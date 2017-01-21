Triple threat alumnus celebrates over a decade at Texas State

Actor, director and playwright Eugene Lee has enjoyed over 10 years at Texas State University as an actor and mentor in the theater department.

Lee graduated from Texas State in 1974 as a theater major and has dedicated his life to theater ever since. Before Lee graduated, he played a command performance of Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun” for former President Lyndon B. Johnson.

He performed as part of the Ebony Players, a college theatrical group formed by Lee and friend Thomas Carter during their time at the university.

Lee says President Johnson enjoyed the play so much he wrote a check to the department for $10,000 and presented it to the cast after the show.

Since Lee returned to Texas State in the 2006-2007 school year, he has acted in and directed various plays. Most recently he has performed in “Sunset Baby” and “Richard III.” Lee does not have a favorite. He tackles each performance as it comes and then on to the next.

“It’s like trying to pick a favorite child,” Lee said.

In addition to acting at the university, he enjoys directing. Lee says he gets more out of mentoring and teaching the students that way.

Lee is also the director of the Black and Latino Playwrights Conference at Texas State. The event hosts multiple guest speakers and performers. The event is also open to theater students. However, they must audition for the plays that will be shown during the conference.

Lee recently traveled to Chicago, Illinois where his Pulitzer-nominated play “East Texas Hot Links” is being performed for the 25th year at Writers Theatre.

The play, according to Journalist and Texas State Alumni Cheryl Jefferson, is about a group of black friends kicking back in a bar during a segregated south, where after trouble ensues.

The Chicago Tribune called the piece “riveting.” Writer Chris Jones writes, “the play, then, is at once a mystery, a cautionary tale and a work of racial engagement. To put that another way, the richness of the character studies here pay off all the better for how Lee uses the arguments of the men in the bar to note how little these disputes matter when your world is threatened with destruction.”

Jefferson has known Lee and Carter since their time at Texas State together. According to Jefferson, she met the two in Old Main. The three were part of the largest class of black students to go to Texas State at the time, which was between 25 to 30 students, so everyone knew each other.

After Lee graduated, he joined the Negro Ensemble Company. The NEC helped Lee get his start, as it did for others such as Denzel Washington and Samuel Jackson.

“I knew from that point on he was going somewhere,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson said Jackson and Lee are working together to make “East Texas Hot Links” into a movie.

Students at Texas State have been able to see Lee in action off stage, as he has been invited into classrooms over the years to speak and share stories of his career. He spoke in Professor Elizabeth Clark’s

Clark says she will be inviting Lee back to share his stories and advice to the class. Lee provides the students with the opportunity to listen to interesting stories and events of his past, while learning how to tell their story.