The Scene Jan. 21

Squirrel Appreciation Family Fun Day

Families are invited to celebrate National Squirrel Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21 Discovery Hall at Spring Lake.

This free event will offer fun activities and crafts for all ages. It is a time to celebrate the nutty animals while enjoying the great outdoors.

Saturday Farmer’s Market

The Saturday’s Farmer Market is a free weekly event that provides an outlet for Central Texas farmers to market their crops to customers. This week’s market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21.

The event offers items that are sold fresh, homemade and homegrown.

Belt Sander races

The Happy Cow, an old-fashioned beer joint, is hosting its monthly Belt Sander Race. This is one of the more unique events in San Marcos and is sure to be lots of fun.

The Sanders rev up for racing at 4 p.m. Jan. 21.

Scott Biram at Cheatham Street

Scott Biram is playing at Cheatham Street Warehouse at 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Biram is also known as The Dirty Old One Man Band, and features music in a blues, punk, country and heavy metal style.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at cheathamstreet.com/tickets or at the door.

Hispanic Welcome Reception

The Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Office of Vice President of Student Affairs and the Center for Student Retention will host a Hispanic Welcoming Reception from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23 in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

The event will welcome new and transfer Hispanic students with food, music, networking and information about resources on campus.