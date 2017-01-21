The Pulse Jan. 21

Summermoon Coffee coming to San Marcos

Justin Terry, co-owner of Summermoon Coffee, just announced new locations will be coming to San Marcos and Kyle, according to Community Impact.

The cafes are said to likely be open in the fall of 2017.

One San Marcos cafe will be located at 817 Chestnut St., and the other at 200 Springtown Way.

Gas station Whataburger to open in Hutto

A new H-E-B convenience store set to open next week will feature a 24-hour Whataburger drive-thru, according to Austin360. This will be the second H-E-B store in Texas to have a Whataburger drive-thru.

The store will also have grab-and-go foods, 10 fuel pumps and a car wash.

It will be located at 5000 Gattis School Rd.

Austin Food & Wine Festival lineup announced

Austin Food & Wine Festival has released this year’s lineup, according to Austin360. Tickets are on sale now.

Weekend tickets will be $250, which will give access to Saturday and Sunday daytime events. All-In tickets will be $625, giving access to daytime and evening events.

The festival will take place at Auditorium Shores from April 28-30.

New list of SXSW artists released

The South by Southwest Music Festival just added indie rock band Spoon, British pop star Kate Nash, abstract rock pioneer Robyn Hitchcock and more to this year’s line up, according to Austin360.

A new list of artists will be added each week until the festival.

The festival will start March 13.

Local river authority group gains three new officers

The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board of Directors has elected three new officers for 2017, according to Corridor News.

Don Meador of Hays County will serve as secretary and treasurer, Dennis Patillo of Victoria County will serve as vice chair and Rusty Brockman of Comal County will serve as chair.

Newly elected officers began service on Jan. 18.