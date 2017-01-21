New Year’s resolutions: a thing of the past

The clock struck at midnight and with heavy hearts we said goodbye to the old year and hello to a new one.

For many students a new year signifies a fresh beginning and with that comes New Year’s resolutions.

According to statisticbrain.com, less than 22% of people fulfill their New Year’s resolution.

Gabriela Cepeda, political science junior, said she choose not to set a New Year’s resolutions because self-resolutions should be year-round.

“New Year’s resolutions have become a one-day thing where people pretend they are going to do and be better but they don’t actually go through with anything,” Cepeda said.

Cepeda said New Year’s resolutions are empty promises instead of improvements.

“Every new year people say they that are going to do something specific and they work really hard the first month but soon after they stop and go back to their old ways,” Cepeda said.

Ana Deloza, dance junior, said New Year’s resolutions are not overrated.

“I’ve heard a lot of people talk about how resolutions are dumb but I don’t see it that way,” Deloza said. “I think it should be seen as a chapter that is closing and a time to reflect on your year.”

Deloza said a resolution is about reflecting on the past year in order to be better for the year to come.

“This year I am giving myself the resolution of taking every situation that I am in and think of it in a positive way before I think of it negatively,” Deloza said. “I am going to try to evaluate situations that way.”

Cepeda said she has decided to try to improve herself on a daily basis rather than making a resolution.

“We should try to better ourselves every day,” Cepeda said. “For example, make daily lists of things you want to get done.”

Dalia Hernandez, advertising sophomore, said she no longer sells herself on the idea of New Year’s resolutions.

“I didn’t give myself a resolution this year because I have never stuck to them in previous years,” Hernandez said.

Cepeda said she suggests expanding on New Year’s resolutions by setting new goals and challenges year long.

“In order to fulfill your New Year’s resolutions, you should not call it a ‘New Year’s resolution,’” Cepeda said. “It should be more of a lifestyle of constantly improving those small things and always pushing yourself to do better.”

Deloza said it’s important to commit to resolutions and not set unachievable goals.

“In order for me to stick to my New Year’s resolutions I am going to have to fully commit and constantly remind myself to stay positive,” Deloza said.

Hernandez said although New Year’s resolutions may not be for her it doesn’t mean they are not important and useful for those who do make resolutions.

“It is good to give yourself New Year’s resolutions if you actually stick to them,” Hernandez said. “Resolutions become important in those situations because you give yourself something to work for and improve upon every year.”