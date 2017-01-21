Headlines Jan. 21

New exhibit at the Witliff Center

The Witliff Center will be hosting a new exhibit this semester, a photo series called The North American Indian.

The collection of photographs was taken by Edward S. Curtis between 1907 and 1930 and documents various native tribes from the Plains, Southwest, Northwest and Alaska. These photos will be hosted until Dec. 3 of 2017.

Houston experiences heavy flooding

The Houston area has once again been hit with heavy flooding, with road closures and after-school activities shut down.

The frequency with which floods occur, including major ones such as the Tax Day flood of 2016 and the Memorial Day flood of 2015 have got some city planners worried that the city might be headed to a new climate-change induced normal of heavy flooding.