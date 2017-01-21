Business Jan. 21

Mark Zuckerberg on Texas tour

The co-founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg took the first stop on his 2017 U.S. tour in Dallas.

He is there to testify in a lawsuit against the Oculus VR company he acquired in 2014 and to inspect the the site of a Facebook, Inc. data center scheduled to be built in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.

Lt. Gov. rolls out bathroom bill despite business opposition

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he plans to shepherd a bathroom bill similar to North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2 through the Texas legislature.

He has been met with opposition by business groups dismayed the Texas economy could suffer a similar fate as North Carolina due to perceived political fallout. The Texas Association of Businesses has issued a report condemning the law as anti-business.

Ringling Brothers will close

The famed circus troupe the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey will close their curtain after 146 years this may.

Concern from animal rights groups has put pressure on the circus in recent years, and with the retirement of elephants last year, ticket sales took a nosedive, prompting the closure.

SXSW looking for volunteers

The annual South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin is a few months away from its next event and is looking for volunteers.

The music, arts, film, and interactive festival that takes place from March 10-19 could not happen without the 4,000 people who volunteer to help every year.

Texas Chainsaw House turned into a cafe

The 1909 Victorian home in Williamson county where the infamous 1974 film the Texas Chainsaw Massacre was filmed has now been turned into a cafe and restaurant.

After being moved to Kingsland and refurbished, it has now been rechristened the Grand Central Cafe where patrons can get their pictures taken and enjoy a Leatherface Lemonade from the bar.