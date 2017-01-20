The vision for Millennials under Trump Administration

WASHINGTON – Millions of people congregated near the Capitol to witness Donald Trump take the Oath of Office, which declared him the 45th President of the United States at the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.

Trump announced he will begin taking measures to change the country starting on the first day of his presidency.

Trump on the economy:

Trump stated some of his top priorities for refining America are boosting economic wages and creating 25 million jobs over the next decade, according to his website.

In order to establish economic welfare, his goal is to strengthen the Mexican border to provide more jobs to Americans.

Trump on immigration:

According to the New York Times, Trump said the immigration system should be a “merit-based” decision.

“We’re working on the border,” Trump said. “We want people to come into our country, but we want them to come in legally.”

As official commander in chief, Trump will begin the process of removing criminal illegal immigrants off of American soil. In addition, he plans to cease all sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigrants.

Members of higher institutions all around the country have started petitions to declare their universities as sanctuary campuses. In result, some state officials announced they will cut funding for schools who identify as sanctuary campuses. This happened to Texas State when a petition circulated asking President Trauth to declare the university as a sanctuary campus. Greg Abbott tweeted he would cut funding if the petition succeeded.

Trump on healthcare:

Trump said he will immediately begin working toward repealing Obamacare with his Health Savings Accounts. He will work with Congress to create a patient-centered health care system that promotes choice, quality and affordability, according to his website.

He will allow people to purchase insurance across all 50 state lines. He aims to offer block grants so local leaders can design Medicaid programs to better serve low-income citizens.

Trump on education:

He wants to ensure attending college or pursuing vocational and technical education will be easier to access, pay for and finish.

Trump will immediately add an additional federal investment of $20 billion toward school choice. He aims to achieve this by re-prioritizing current federal dollars. States can choose to have the funding follow the student to the public or private school they attend, according to his website.

Trump on gun control:

Many college campuses have finally administered the campus carry law, and Trump plans to keep that policy in tact.

Trumps defends the Second Amendment in the right to bear arms, but wants to increase background checks.

Trump on abortion:

Trump’s stance on the issue of a woman’s right to abort a child has evolved over time. He once believed a woman has the right to choose what she wants to do with her body, but is now supportive of the pro-life movement.

Although he does not have any power to overturn Roe v. Wade—which has been enacted since 1973—Trump has appointed some Supreme Court justices who stand firmly with pro-life.

With Trump in office, the GOP now controls the White House and Congress. Trump’s administration is not officially declared, and could change if appointees receive disapproval from the Senate.