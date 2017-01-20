

Alkek provides presidential inauguration coverage

Alkek Library will be open for students who are interested in watching the presidential inauguration. The new Media Corner, located on the 2nd floor, will provide news and coverage from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 20.

The event is free and open to all students. For more information, contact Sarah Naper at sn21@txstate.edu.

Job opportunities available at the Part-Time Job Fair

Students interested in finding work-study, part-time or on-campus job opportunities this semester are welcome to attend the part-time job fair. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 on the 3rd floor of the LBJ Student Center.

Students are encouraged to dress in professional attire and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Kevin Hart movie screening at George’s

A free screening of comedian Kevin Hart’s record-setting “What Now?” performance will take place 8-11 p.m. Jan. 20 at George’s.

The sold-out performance, for which Hart returned to his hometown of Philadelphia, was recorded in front of over 50,000 people and is a part of the biggest comedy tour in history.

Live music at Cheatham Street Warehouse

Cheatham Street Warehouse will feature a performance by indie rock band Canvas People at 11 p.m. Jan. 20.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Special guest Rusty Dusty will perform at 9 p.m. followed by a 10 p.m. performance from rock ‘n’ roll band Black Analog.

For more information, call Cheatham Warehouse at 512-353-3777.

Acoustic Friday at Root Cellar featuring Adam Johnson

This week’s acoustic performance at the Root Cellar Bakery will feature local blues singer Adam Johnson from 8-10 p.m. Jan. 20. A pre-performance happy hour will offer 50 percent off of specials from 6-8 p.m.

The Root Cellar Bakery is located at 142 N. LBJ Dr. in San Marcos.