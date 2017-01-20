The Pulse Jan. 20

New Thing to do in San Marcos: Escape Room

Just last month, Outer Rim Escape opened in San Marcos.

This escape room is located on 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 112. The three rooms to choose from at Outer Rim Escape all have different story lines and puzzles, according to Community Impact.

Each room can include from two to eight people to discover the clues to escape.

Hopdoddy partners withRound Rock Donuts to create a burger

For a limited time, Hopdoddy in Round Rock will have a donut burger. This special is to celebrate one year at the location.

The limited-time offer is the Code 7 Burger with angus beef, Tillamook cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and a fried egg inside Round Rock glazed donuts.

This burger will be available Jan. 20-22, according to Community Impact.

Texas State alumna hired as Buda Main Street Program Manager

Maggie Gillespie, Texas State alumna, has been named Buda’s Main Street program manager.

Buda’s assistant city manager Chance Sparks said Gillespie has “strong experience” since she worked as the San Marcos Main Street program coordinator, according to the Hays Free Press

Gillespie will begin her job Jan. 24.

Applications for youth scholarships available

The city of San Marcos Parks and Recreation department is accepting applications for youth scholarships, according to the San Marcos Daily Record.

This scholarship is also used to pay for 50 percent of registration fees for team sports, summer fun, programs and camps.

Those interested must complete registration and payment for programs on or before Sept. 30 to qualify.