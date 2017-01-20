Home Gallery Inauguration day 2017 in photos GalleryHeadlinesInauguration 2017Latest Inauguration day 2017 in photos By Bri Watkins - Jan 20, 2017, 10:10 pm 17 0 Photo by: #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item1 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_0818-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item2 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_0819-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item3 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_0821-e1484970706880-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item4 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_0824-e1484970773151-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item5 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_0828-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item6 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_1936-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item7 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_0872-e1484970903320-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item8 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_1949-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item9 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_0874-e1484971074308-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item10 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_1987-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item11 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_2007-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item12 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_1995-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item13 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_1996-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item14 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_2002-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item15 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_2000-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item16 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_2001-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item17 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/sign-1-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item18 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/goodbye-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item19 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/highkick-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item20 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/armsout-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item21 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/march-in-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item22 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/back-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_5882f29b03b2f .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item23 { background: url(http://star.txstate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/streamers-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } Inauguration Day 2017 1 of 23 Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefRed tickets to the inauguration allowed people into the Union Square area. Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefArmored vehicles closed streets around the national mall. Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefThousands wait to go through security for the inauguration. Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefPeople gathered before dawn to wait five hours to see the inauguration. Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefDawn breaks over the capitol on Inauguration Day. Photo by: Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefTruimph, the insult comic dog, who appears on Late Night with Conan O' Brien was wondering the crowd waiting for the inaugural parade. Photo by: Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefThe parade beings with a motorcade. Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: As the 45th President of the United States was sworn in, thousands gathered to watch the peaceful transition of power and the following parade on Inauguration Day. President Donald Trump said in his speech that the nation can expect an immediate change. He said his goal is to solely focus on America’s destiny. “We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth, and we will bring back our dreams,” President Trump said. “We will shine for everyone to follow.” In a divisive political climate, he encourages people to participate in the conversation that will unite America. “When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. We must speak our minds openly,” President Trump said. “When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.” His speech focused on standing in solidarity with one another and reminded everyone that they are all Americans. “Whether we are black, brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots,” Trump said. His speech left people with two important messages.

"The forgotten men and women will be forgotten no longer," President Trump said. "We will put America first."

He reminded the crowds to stay connected through the love of our country.

"We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny." 