Headlines Jan. 20

Family dog kills infant in San Marcos

On Jan. 17 a man called 911 saying he found his 2-month-old daughter unresponsive with bite marks on her, according to Fox 7 News.

Animal control impounded the family’s 8-year-old German Shephard who had been with the family since he was a puppy.

San Marcos City Manager leaving Hays County for Amarillo

San Marcos city manager Jared Miller is resigning. He announced Tuesday that he will try for a position in Amarillo.

Miller took the leadership position at the beginning of January 2014. The council said they are planning a nationwide search to find another city manager to fill Miller’s vacancy.

Austin police to help with Trump inauguration

Austin police will send 67 officers from the department’s specialized crowd control team to Washington, D.C., to help with Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump, but will keep the rest of the unit on hand in preparation for local protests expected to draw thousands.