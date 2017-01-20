Collegiate history of Trump’s Cabinet

WASHINGTON – Texas State offers a wide variety of majors, but pay attention to the people around you because they just might end up as Cabinet nominees for a future president of the United States.
This cabinet is set to include Former Texas Governor Rick Perry as Secretary of Energy.
Here is where the people Trump has nominated for cabinet graduated from.
Ben Carson | Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Yale University B.A. in psychology
University of Michigan Medical School M.D.
Neurosurgery program at Johns Hopkins University
Elain Chao | Secretary of Transportation
Mount Holyoke College B.A. in economics
Harvard M.BA.
Dan Coats | Director of National intelligence
Wheaton College B.A. in political science
Indiana University J.D.
Betsy DeVos | Secretary of Education
Calvin College B.A. in economics
Nikki Haley | Ambassador to the United nations
Clemson University B.S. in accounting
John Kelly | Secretary of Homeland Security
University of Massachusetts Boston B.A. in history and government
Georgetown University M.A. in national security affairs
Nation Defense University M.S. in national security affairs
Robert Lighthizer | Trade Representative
Georgetown University B.A. and J.D.
James Mattis | Secretary of Defence
Central Washington University B.A. in history
Linda McMahon | Small Business Administrator
East Carolina University B.S. in French
Steven Mnuchin | Secretary of Treasury
Yale University B.A.
Mick Mulvaney | Director of the Office of Management and Budget
Georgetown University B.S. in foreign service
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill J.D.
Harvard Owners and Presidents Management Program
Sonny Perdue | Secretary of Agriculture
University of Georgia Doctorate in veterinary medicine
Rick Perry | Secretary of Energy
Texas A&M University B.S. in animal science
Tom Price | Secretary of Health and Human Services
University of Michigan B.A. in general studies
Emory University M.D.
Reince Priebus | White House Chief of Staff
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater B.A. in political science and English
University of Miami J.D.
Scott Pruitt | Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
Georgetown College in Kentucky B.A. in politics and communications
University of Tulsa J.D.
Andrew Puzder | Secretary of Labor
Cleveland State University B.A. in history
Washington University J.D.
Wilbur Ross Jr. | Secretary of Commerce
Yale University B.A.
Harvard University M.B.A
Jeff Sessions | Attory General
Huntingdon College B.A.
University of Alabama J.D.
David Shulkin | Secretary of Veteran Affairs
Hampshire College B.A.
Medical College of Pennsylvania M.D.
University of Pittsburgh General Medicine fellowship
Rex Tillerson | Secretary of State
University of Texas at Austin B.S. in civil engineering
Ryan Zinke | Secretary of Interior
University of Oregon B.S. in geology
National University M.B.A.
University of San Diego M.S. in global leadership