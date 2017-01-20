Collegiate history of Trump’s Cabinet

WASHINGTON – Texas State offers a wide variety of majors, but pay attention to the people around you because they just might end up as Cabinet nominees for a future president of the United States.

This cabinet is set to include Former Texas Governor Rick Perry as Secretary of Energy.

Here is where the people Trump has nominated for cabinet graduated from.

Ben Carson | Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Yale University B.A. in psychology

University of Michigan Medical School M.D.

Neurosurgery program at Johns Hopkins University

Elain Chao | Secretary of Transportation

Mount Holyoke College B.A. in economics

Harvard M.BA.

Dan Coats | Director of National intelligence

Wheaton College B.A. in political science

Indiana University J.D.

Betsy DeVos | Secretary of Education

Calvin College B.A. in economics

Nikki Haley | Ambassador to the United nations

Clemson University B.S. in accounting

John Kelly | Secretary of Homeland Security

University of Massachusetts Boston B.A. in history and government

Georgetown University M.A. in national security affairs

Nation Defense University M.S. in national security affairs

Robert Lighthizer | Trade Representative

Georgetown University B.A. and J.D.

James Mattis | Secretary of Defence

Central Washington University B.A. in history

Linda McMahon | Small Business Administrator

East Carolina University B.S. in French

Steven Mnuchin | Secretary of Treasury

Yale University B.A.

Mick Mulvaney | Director of the Office of Management and Budget

Georgetown University B.S. in foreign service

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill J.D.

Harvard Owners and Presidents Management Program

Sonny Perdue | Secretary of Agriculture

University of Georgia Doctorate in veterinary medicine

Rick Perry | Secretary of Energy

Texas A&M University B.S. in animal science

Tom Price | Secretary of Health and Human Services

University of Michigan B.A. in general studies

Emory University M.D.

Reince Priebus | White House Chief of Staff

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater B.A. in political science and English

University of Miami J.D.

Scott Pruitt | Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Georgetown College in Kentucky B.A. in politics and communications

University of Tulsa J.D.

Andrew Puzder | Secretary of Labor

Cleveland State University B.A. in history

Washington University J.D.

Wilbur Ross Jr. | Secretary of Commerce

Yale University B.A.

Harvard University M.B.A

Jeff Sessions | Attory General

Huntingdon College B.A.

University of Alabama J.D.

David Shulkin | Secretary of Veteran Affairs

Hampshire College B.A.

Medical College of Pennsylvania M.D.

University of Pittsburgh General Medicine fellowship

Rex Tillerson | Secretary of State

University of Texas at Austin B.S. in civil engineering

Ryan Zinke | Secretary of Interior

University of Oregon B.S. in geology

National University M.B.A.

University of San Diego M.S. in global leadership