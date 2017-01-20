Business Jan. 20

Retro Exchange thrift store closed after 13 years in San Marcos

One of San Marcos’ popular thrift stores, Retro Exchange, has closed its doors after 13 years in business.

Located at 314 N. LBJ Drive, the store closed the first week before the spring semester started. Locals of San Marcos rushed the store after the tags were marked down to sell faster.

Ruggedman Brewing debuts as dream business of three military veterans

Marine Corps/Iraq veterans David Wilson, John Wamer and Randy Williams are celebrating the grand opening of Ruggedman Brewing this weekend.

It is located in the New Braunfels-San Marcos corridor. Ruggedman Brewing’s beers refer to tools used exclusively in the Marine Corps, like the Big Rig Blonde and the Blowtorch Black IPA.

The grand opening party will run from 2 p.m. Jan. 20 through 6 p.m. Jan.22

San Marcos Citizen Police Academy class starts in February

Winter Citizen Police Academy classes begin Feb. 6. The San Marcos Police Department will host the classes at 2300 S IH-35.

It will be a 14-week course, and attendees will get the opportunity to see how police officers perform their duties and serve the community.