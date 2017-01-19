The Scene Jan. 19

Interrogating Violence Series on campus

Critical conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement and the radical vision of Martin Luther King Jr. will take place from 3:30-5 p.m. Jan. 19 in McCoy Hall Room 233.

A social justice happy hour will also be included from 5-7 p.m. at the Root Cellar Bakery.

Faculty Artist Series kicks off

Faculty members will present an evening of chamber music from 8-9 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

The event will cost $10 for adults and $5 for students, senior citizens and military members. Tickets are available in advance online or at the door 30 minutes prior to the program.

Third Thursday Downtown Walkabout

The city’s Third Thursday Downtown Walkabout will take place from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 19.

This free event occurs every third Thursday of the month. Art, music, shopping and social time will be available for participants. Businesses with lime dots are participating members of the Third Thursday Downtown Walkabout.

Financial Answers Series at the public library

A saving and investing seminar will be held from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the San Marcos Public Library as part one of the Financial Answers Series.

The seminar will be presented by the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union, and is free to the public.

The Nightowls at Cheatham Street Warehouse

The Nightowls will perform from 9-10 p.m. Jan. 19 at Cheatham Street Warehouse. The band offers an energetic blend of classic soul and modern pop.

The Reed Brothers will open for the Nightowls. For more information, visit the Cheatham Street website.