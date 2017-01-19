The Pulse Jan. 19

H-E-B CEO gives $100 million to Austin facility

CEO of Texas H-E-B Grocery Co. Charles Butt will make a $100 million donation from his own fortune to the future of Texas education, according to Austin Business Journal. His donation will create a training academy for public school administrators.

The goal of this academy is to help improve Texas’ public education.

Raising Cane’s in Austin to offer first 20 customers free chicken for a year

Austin’s newest Raising Cane’s will celebrate its grand opening by giving the first 20 lucky customers free Cane’s for a year, according to Community Impact. The first 100 customers will receive a free box combo for their next visit and a T-shirt.

The new Raising Cane’s will be located at 2109 E. Riverside Drive in Austin, and will open Jan. 31.

New book collection added to Texas State literary center

Texas State University’s Katherine Ann Porter Literary Center has received a donation from Texas writer Mike Cox. He donated his collection of books about Southwestern literature and writing, according to the San Marcos Mercury.

Cox is an award-winning author, and will release his latest book “Legend and Lore of the Texas Capitol” this year.

Local seniors association to host annual meeting

The Greater San Marcos Area Seniors Association will host its annual meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26, according to Corridor News.

The meeting will briefly cover the annual report, financial report, call for annual dues and election of officers.

The meeting will be held in Room 1910 at the Price Center.