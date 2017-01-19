Protests in Washington spread worldwide

Washington – As the inauguration nears, a chilly D.C. gets ready to celebrate and protest.

The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration takes place at the Lincoln Memorial today from 4 to 6 p.m. and will include performances from Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys and more, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee website.

The Texas State Society will be hosting their annual Black Tie and Boots ball to celebrate the inauguration tonight at 7 p.m. The Strutters will be one of 18 performances at the event. In Dallas, there will be a Dallas Young Republicans’ End of Obama Party tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Protests have already started, including one last night that will be marching every night starting at 4 p.m. from Jan. 14 to 20. They are hoping to “bring to D.C. to a halt” in hopes of stopping a “fascist America”, according to their fliers.

Fliers for the Women’s March on Washington are hung in coffee shops and restaurants around the city.

The march is for equality, diversity and inclusion to protect women’s rights, according to the flier. The police have been contacted and a permit has been obtained for the protest. There will be over 1000 trained marshalls at the protest to ensure orderliness and safety as well as legal observers, according to womensmarch.com.

They do not anticipate any arrests and are working hard so that there are none but are in the process of setting up a legal hotline, according to their website.

Around the world, there will be sister marches for people who cannot be in D.C. There are currently 616 planned.

People wanting to attend are asked to register so the appropriate resources and security can be provided, although the event is free.

There will be marches throughout Texas in Abilene, Alpine, Amarillo, Austin, Beaumont, Brownsville, Dallas, Denton, Eagle Pass, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, Marfa, Nacogdoches, San Antonio and Wichita Falls.

Check back here for coverage from the march in Washington.